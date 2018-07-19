Menu
Fleet Foxes share video for “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me”: Watch

Featuring and directed by choreographer Ryan Heffington

by
on July 19, 2018, 11:30am
Fleet Foxes have shared the video for “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me”, the latest single from last year’s Crack-Up. The clip was directed by and stars choreographer Ryan Heffington, best known as the man behind Sia’s “Chandelier” and Arcade Fire’s “We Exist” (as well as Spike Jonze’s ridiculous perfume commercial).

The video finds Heffington preparing for a dinner party with what looks to be some good friends. However, a hidden affair leads to tension beneath the pleasant scene. As the wine is poured and dinner is served, Heffington’s secret boils over into an emotive interpretive dance.

Check out the clip below

Fleet Foxes are hitting up the festival scene hard this summer in continued support of Crack-Up. New York’s Panorama, Helsinki’s Flow Fest, Seattle’s Bumbershoot, and Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival are all on the docket. Find their full schedule on the band’s website.

