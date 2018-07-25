Flight Of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo to air this fall on HBO

Flight of the Conchords, the delightful musical duo of Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement, will bring songs both old and new on a new HBO special, Flight of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo. It is set to air on October 6th at 10 p.m. ET.

The special was recorded on the group’s recent “Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords Tour”, on which the comic songbirds tested out new material.

Watch a trailer for the special below, which is rife with the kind of low-key banter that made their original HBO series so fun.