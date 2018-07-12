Florence and The Machine deliver breathtaking cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs” for SiriusXM: Stream

Florence and The Machine at SiriusXM

It hasn’t even been a month since the release of their latest album High As Hope, yet Florence and The Machine have already they’re back with new music.

The UK outfit recently stopped by SiriusXM to record a special four-song session, which included performances of High as Hope singles “Hunger” and “Sky Full of Song”, as well as “Cosmic Love” from their 2009 breakthrough LP, Lungs. The fourth entry, however, is easily the one that steals the show. Backed by little more than a piano and acoustic guitar, Welch led the band through a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s 1976 song “Silver Springs”.

We’ve grown so accustomed to hearing Welch’s vocals swell and soar in epic fashion that we (or at least I) forget she also wields plenty of power and grandness in even her most subtle state, which she showcases here. It’s a stripped-back rendition, sure, but I got chills within the first few seconds of just hearing that stunning voice.

Check out the cover below, followed by the rest of the SiriusXM session.

After a summer filled with music festivals, Florence and The Machine will embark on a North American fall tour; find their full schedule here.