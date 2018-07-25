Kelsey Grammer “exploring” potential Frasier reboot

Frasier

Psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane may soon be returning to your TV screen. According to Deadline, Crane himself, aka Kelsey Grammer, is currently “exploring” the possibility of a Frasier reboot for CBS.

The reboot wouldn’t simply be a rehashing of the original, which ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004. Per Deadline, the show would likely be set in a new city, with Grammer’s character being the main anchor to the original series. At the moment, the 63-year-old Grammer is said to be “meeting with writers who are pitching different concepts” for the potential reboot.

In terms of storyline, moving to a new city is hardly a strange premise for Crane. Fans will recall that the character had his debut on season three of Cheers, which was set in Boston. The doctor then received his Frasier spin-off, which saw him launch a new chapter of his life all the way across the country in Seattle.

Grammer previously said he wasn’t interested in revisiting his Frasier days. “No, I’m very happy with what I’m doing now,” Grammer told the New York Daily News in 2016. “I look back at the past as a very fond place and I’d like to keep it that way.”

During its initial run, Frasier set a record for the most Emmys won by a scripted series: 37. Five of those were consecutive wins for Outstanding Comedy Series. The show starred Grammer alongside David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, and John Mahoney.

Grammer’s recent TV projects include Guillermo del Toro’s animated Netflix series, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, and Amazon drama The Last Tycoon with Matt Bomer. He recently joined the cast of Fox’s legal drama Proven Innocent, which airs next year.