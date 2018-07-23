Fucked Up announce new album, Dose Your Dreams, share “Raise Your Voice Joyce”: Stream

It’s been four years since their last LP, but Fucked Up are officially back, and with double the songs. The Toronto hardcore punks are slated to release a new double album called Dose Your Dreams on October 5th.
Spanning a generous 18 tracks, the Glass Boys follow-up will arrive through their new label home at Merge Records. Their previous three, including 2008’s Polaris Prize-winning The Chemistry of Common Life, were put out via Matador Records.
“This record took two years to make. It has 18 songs, its long, its angry and its beautiful and all that shit,” Fucked Up noted on Facebook. Arcade Fire member and violinist Owen Pallett shared more about the album in a bio he penned for the band:
“I was sent an unfinished version of Dose Your Dreams so that I might contribute string parts. I couldn’t stop listening to the rough mixes I received. A friend asked me how the record was. I replied, “My God, Fucked Up have made their [Primal Scream’s] Screamadelica.
And psych-rock-groove it is. The drums mixed wide, propensity for drones, for delay pedal, for repetition, groove. The politics and aesthetics of hardcore married to an ‘open format’ approach to genre. Elements of doo-wop, krautrock, groove, digital hardcore.”
For a taste of Fucked Up’s version of Screamadelica, hear the rowdy and rallying lead single, aptly titled “Raise Your Voice Joyce”.
Dose Your Dreams Artwork:
Dose Your Dreams Tracklist:
01. None of Your Business Man
02. Raise Your Voice Joyce
03. Tell Me What You See
04. Normal People
05. Torch to Light
06. Talking Pictures
07. House of Keys
08. Dose Your Dreams
09. Living in a Simulation
10. I Don’t Wanna Live in this World Anymore
11. How to Die Happy
12. Two I’s Closed
13. The One I Want Will Come For Me
14. Mechanical Bull
15. Accelerate
16. Came Down Wrong
17. Love Is An Island in the Sea
18. Joy Stops Time
Fucked Up have also announced a North American fall tour in support of Dose Your Dreams.
Fucked Up 2018 Tour Dates:
08/03 – London, UK @ Hangar
08/04 – Malaga, ES @ CanelaParty
09/14 – Victoria, BC @ Rifflandia Festival
10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
11/03 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club
11/04 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
11/05 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
11/06 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
11/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hall
11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
11/10 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
11/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings
11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
11/13 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
12/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
12/05 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
12/07 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
12/08 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
12/10 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
12/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
12/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret