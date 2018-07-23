Fucked Up announce new album, Dose Your Dreams, share “Raise Your Voice Joyce”: Stream

Fucked Up, photo by John Londono

It’s been four years since their last LP, but Fucked Up are officially back, and with double the songs. The Toronto hardcore punks are slated to release a new double album called Dose Your Dreams on October 5th.

Spanning a generous 18 tracks, the Glass Boys follow-up will arrive through their new label home at Merge Records. Their previous three, including 2008’s Polaris Prize-winning The Chemistry of Common Life, were put out via Matador Records.

(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)

“This record took two years to make. It has 18 songs, its long, its angry and its beautiful and all that shit,” Fucked Up noted on Facebook. Arcade Fire member and violinist Owen Pallett shared more about the album in a bio he penned for the band:

“I was sent an unfinished version of Dose Your Dreams so that I might contribute string parts. I couldn’t stop listening to the rough mixes I received. A friend asked me how the record was. I replied, “My God, Fucked Up have made their [Primal Scream’s] Screamadelica.

And psych-rock-groove it is. The drums mixed wide, propensity for drones, for delay pedal, for repetition, groove. The politics and aesthetics of hardcore married to an ‘open format’ approach to genre. Elements of doo-wop, krautrock, groove, digital hardcore.”

For a taste of Fucked Up’s version of Screamadelica, hear the rowdy and rallying lead single, aptly titled “Raise Your Voice Joyce”.

Dose Your Dreams Artwork:

Dose Your Dreams Tracklist:

01. None of Your Business Man

02. Raise Your Voice Joyce

03. Tell Me What You See

04. Normal People

05. Torch to Light

06. Talking Pictures

07. House of Keys

08. Dose Your Dreams

09. Living in a Simulation

10. I Don’t Wanna Live in this World Anymore

11. How to Die Happy

12. Two I’s Closed

13. The One I Want Will Come For Me

14. Mechanical Bull

15. Accelerate

16. Came Down Wrong

17. Love Is An Island in the Sea

18. Joy Stops Time

Fucked Up have also announced a North American fall tour in support of Dose Your Dreams.

Fucked Up 2018 Tour Dates:

08/03 – London, UK @ Hangar

08/04 – Malaga, ES @ CanelaParty

09/14 – Victoria, BC @ Rifflandia Festival

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

11/03 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club

11/04 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

11/05 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

11/06 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hall

11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/10 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

11/11 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/13 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

12/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

12/05 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

12/07 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

12/08 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

12/10 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

12/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret