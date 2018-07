Photo from scene of George Clooney scooter accident, courtesy of La Stampa

George Clooney was struck by a vehicle while riding his scooter on the Italian island of Sardinia on Tuesday, according to NBC News.

The 57-year-old actor was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated for bruising on his leg, arm, and pelvis, TMZ reports. Fortunately, the injuries are not considered serious and Clooney has already been discharged from the hospital.

Clooney is staying on the Italian island while he films an adaptation of Joseph Heller’s Catch 22 for Hulu.