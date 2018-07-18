Jurassic-sized statue of Shirtless Jeff Goldblum pops up in London

Jeff Goldblum statue

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park. Of course, that also means it’s the 25th anniversary of Shirtless Jeff Goldblum, an image that has spawned everything from iconic Internet memes, to hard-to-find Funkos, to, now, a 25-foot statue resting comfortably next to London’s Tower Bridge.

The masterpiece was commissioned by NowTV, which placed the Jurassic-sized Goldblum in Potters Fields, where fans can find all sorts of Jurassic-sized facts littered around the area. Like, did you know, the statue weighs a staggering 150kg – equivalent to 48,000 teabags? Take that Jonathan Lipnicki!

Look for yourself below:

25 years ago, Jurassic Park (and one of the best moments in movie history) was born 🦕🦖 A quarter of a century later, we introduce you to #JurassicJeff 😲🤣#JurassicPark pic.twitter.com/8yFZY5AtCU — NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018

