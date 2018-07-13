Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin announces tour featuring live scoring of Suspiria

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin

Last October, Goblin performed across North America for the first time in three years. This fall, Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin — an Italian prog-rock offshoot headed up by Goblin founding keyboardist Claudio Simonetti — will return for a tour centered around Goblin’s Suspiria score.

Each date will see the band performing the score alongside an actual live screening of Dario Argento’s 1977 horror classic. Fans can also expect an additional set featuring original songs by Goblin proper.

(Read: 10 Essential Horror Movie Scores)

The tour comes just in time for Luca Guadagnino’s new Suspiria remake, which hits theaters November 2nd. Rather than Goblin, Radiohead’s own Thom Yorke will be providing the music, marking his film scoring debut.

Find the tour dates below.

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin 2018 Tour Dates:

08/05 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

08/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall

08/17 – London, UK @ Union Chapel

08/18 – London, UK Union Chapel

11/03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/04 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

11/06 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

11/07 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

11/11 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

11/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies Rock Club

11/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

11/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murrmrr Theatre

Revisit Goblin’s original 1977 Suspiria score: