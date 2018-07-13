Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin announces tour featuring live scoring of Suspiria

Last October, Goblin performed across North America for the first time in three years. This fall, Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin — an Italian prog-rock offshoot headed up by Goblin founding keyboardist Claudio Simonetti — will return for a tour centered around Goblin’s Suspiria score.
Each date will see the band performing the score alongside an actual live screening of Dario Argento’s 1977 horror classic. Fans can also expect an additional set featuring original songs by Goblin proper.
(Read: 10 Essential Horror Movie Scores)
The tour comes just in time for Luca Guadagnino’s new Suspiria remake, which hits theaters November 2nd. Rather than Goblin, Radiohead’s own Thom Yorke will be providing the music, marking his film scoring debut.
Find the tour dates below.
Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin 2018 Tour Dates:
08/05 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
08/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall
08/17 – London, UK @ Union Chapel
08/18 – London, UK Union Chapel
11/03 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/04 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
11/06 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
11/07 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic
11/11 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
11/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
11/18 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies Rock Club
11/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
11/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murrmrr Theatre
Revisit Goblin’s original 1977 Suspiria score: