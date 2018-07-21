Godzilla proves he’s King of the Monsters in full Comic-Con trailer: Watch

Millie Bobby Brown in Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Rough week for the big green: A few days ago, Warner Bros. and Legendary dropped a sloppy first teaser trailer for Godzilla: King of Monsters, which was quickly torn to shreds by the pros at Reddit. Now, they’ve returned with the real deal, and fans can worry less about stupid shit like bandages or camera operators and focus on the big guns.

As you can see below, the full Comic-Con trailer expands upon what looks to be an epic story, giving us more monsters, more carnage, and more Millie Bobby Brown. Needless to say, Godzilla has his work cut out for him, what with Mothra, Rodan, King Ghidorah, and a cast of Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Bradley Whitford, Charles Dance, and Sally Hawkins.

Directed by Michael Dougherty (Trick ‘r Treat, Krampus), the movie follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battle of the gods: Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and the three-headed King Ghidorah. Seriously, how the hell could any of this go wrong? We’ll just have to wait and find out May 31st, 2019.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the third entry in WB/Legendary’s MonsterVerse following 2014’s Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island.