Sloppy Godzilla: King of Monsters teaser reveals Millie Bobby Brown, cameraman: Watch

Millie Bobby Brown in Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Godzilla: King of Monsters doesn’t roar into theaters until May 31st, 2019, but Warner Bros. and Legendary are already kicking off marketing for the film. They’ve released a viral teaser featuring Millie Bobby Brown, who stars as Madison Russell, that’s ostensibly supposed to incite people to research the film’s fictional scientific research group, Monarch. Instead, it’s driven people to Reddit to point out the sloppy editing in the short clip.

The 50-second teaser finds Brown doing her best Eleven from Stranger Things but in a different universe — i.e., trying to communicate with a distant someone via old-fashioned radio tech but being frightened by scary sounds. She’s trying to contact Monarch, but instead hears a battle with what sounds like one of the three new monsters that King of Monsters is introducing: Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. But as she covers her ears in terror, you’re immediately pulled out of the tension when you see a camera operator pushing in behind her. If that weren’t enough, the bandages that are clearly covering both of Brown’s hands when she’s operating the radio just disappear when she clutches her head. The irony is all that gauze would probably have helped block out the noise.

To clock the camera, keep your eyes on the bottom left of the screen at the 00:33 mark when you watch below.

Incase you missed it:

Of course, this is just a viral marketing teaser, so one would imagine that in the next year the filmmakers and editors will be able to fix any similar continuity and equipment mistakes in the actual movie.

The third entry in WB/Legendary’s MonsterVerse following 2014’s Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of Monsters sets the stage for one of the biggest kaijū battles in cinematic history as Godzilla faces off against Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate three-headed nemesis, King Ghidorah. Directed by Michael Dougherty, who co-wrote alongside Zach Shields and Max Borenstein, the movie stars Brown, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi.