Blur’s Graham Coxon announces first-ever North American solo tour

Graham Coxon, photo by Denholm Hewlett

Blur’s Graham Coxon has announced his first-ever North American solo tour. The intimate 10-date jaunt will see Coxon performing music from his eight solo albums as well as songs from his recent score for Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World.

The trek kicks off September 19th in Toronto, with Coxon hitting Chicago, New York, Boston, and San Francisco before closing things down October 1st in Los Angeles. Tickets will be available through his website beginning Friday, July 27th. Find the full docket below.

Graham Coxon 2018 Tour Dates:

09/17 – Newcastle-Under-Lyme, UK @ New Vic Theatre

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

09/20 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/21 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

09/23 – Washington DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

09/24 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

09/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

09/26 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs

09/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Appearing on a recent episode of Kyle Meredith With…, Coxon addressed the possibility of a follow-up to Blur’s 2015 album The Magic Whip. “I really don’t see why not?” he said. “Why there can’t be another Blur album. We’re all still alive and in reasonable control of our faculties.”

Listen to the whole discussion below.

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | YouTube | RSS