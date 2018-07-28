Menu
Greg Daniels’ new sci-fi romantic satire, Upload, coming to Amazon

The 10-episode series takes place in a time "where people who are near death can be 'uploaded' into a virtual afterlife of their choice"

on July 28, 2018, 6:07pm
Over the last two decades, Greg Daniels has conceived some of television’s most thoughtful and forward-thinking comedies, including The Office, Parks and Rec, and King of the Hill. Now, he’s developing an ambitious new series for Amazon.

Entitled Upload, the sci-fi romantic satire is set in 2033, in a time “where people who are near death can be ‘uploaded’ into a virtual afterlife of their choice,” according to a press release. Andy Allo (Pitch Perfect 3) plays Nora, a “secretly romantic” Brooklynite who “works customer service for a luxurious virtual reality environment.” When a handsome L.A. party boy named Nathan (Robbie Amell of The X-Files) crashes his self-driving car, “his high-maintenance girlfriend uploads him permanently into Nora’s VR world.”

Upload spans ten 30-minute episodes and will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video. Daniels wrote the script, directed the pilot, and will serve as showrunner.

For more TV news and commentary, check out Consequence of Sound’s TV Party podcast hosted by Allison Shoemaker and Clint Worthington.

