Greta Van Fleet tear through “When the Curtain Falls” on Fallon: Watch

Greta Van Fleet perform on Fallon

Earlier this month, Greta Van Fleet previewed their highly-anticipated debut album with the release of a new single called “When the Curtain Falls”. Ahead of their set at Panorama this weekend, the fast-rising rockers got a chance to showcase the track live on Thursday night’s edition of The Tonight Show. Replay the rousing performance below.

Find Greta Van Fleet’s upcoming itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Greta Van Fleet 2018 Tour Dates:

07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music and Arts Festival

07/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

08/01 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic

08/18 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/23 – Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center

08/24 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

09/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount

09/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount

09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ SKOOKUM Festival

09/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Conference Centre

09/12 – Calgary, AB @ BMO Centre

09/14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

09/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/18 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeart Radio Festival

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

09/25 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

09/26 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

09/29 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

10/01 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

10/05-07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/06 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM

10/11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/26 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmarte

10/27 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/29 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

10/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theatre

11/01 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

11/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns Salonger

11/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/09 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum

11/11 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum

11/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

11/15 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy