Greta Van Fleet tear through “When the Curtain Falls” on Fallon: Watch

The rising rockers bring their new single to late night

by
on July 27, 2018, 1:16am
Greta Van Fleet perform on Fallon
Earlier this month, Greta Van Fleet previewed their highly-anticipated debut album with the release of a new single called “When the Curtain Falls”. Ahead of their set at Panorama this weekend, the fast-rising rockers got a chance to showcase the track live on Thursday night’s edition of The Tonight Show. Replay the rousing performance below.

Find Greta Van Fleet’s upcoming itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Greta Van Fleet 2018 Tour Dates:
07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music and Arts Festival
07/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
08/01 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic
08/18 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/23 – Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center
08/24 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
09/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount
09/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount
09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ SKOOKUM Festival
09/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Conference Centre
09/12 – Calgary, AB @ BMO Centre
09/14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
09/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/18 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeart Radio Festival
09/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
09/25 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
09/26 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
09/29 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
10/01 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
10/05-07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/06 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM
10/11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/26 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmarte
10/27 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/29 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
10/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theatre
11/01 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
11/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns Salonger
11/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
11/09 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum
11/11 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum
11/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
11/15 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

