Greta Van Fleet unleash new single “When the Curtain Falls”: Stream

Greta Van Fleet

To coincide with the launch of their US summer tour, Greta Van Fleet have unveiled a new single called “When the Curtain Falls”. It marks the hard rock outfit’s new new music since 2017’s breakout From the Fires EP, and presumambly serves as our first preview of the band’s much-anticipated full-length debut. Take a listen to “When the Curtain Falls” below.

Find Greta Van Fleet’s upcoming itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Greta Van Fleet 2018 Tour Dates:

07/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

07/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

07/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

07/24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

07/27 – Floyd, VA @ Floydfest

07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music and Arts Festival

07/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

08/01 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic

08/18 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/23 – Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center

08/24 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

09/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount

09/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount

09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ SKOOKUM Festival

09/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Conference Centre

09/12 – Calgary, AB @ BMO Centre

09/14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

09/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/18 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeart Radio Festival

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

09/25 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

09/26 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

09/29 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

10/01 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

10/05-07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/06 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM

10/11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/26 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmarte

10/27 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/29 – Tilburg, NL @ 013

10/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theatre

11/01 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

11/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns Salonger

11/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/09 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum

11/11 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum

11/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

11/15 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy