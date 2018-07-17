Greta Van Fleet unleash new single “When the Curtain Falls”: Stream

To coincide with the launch of their US summer tour, Greta Van Fleet have unveiled a new single called “When the Curtain Falls”. It marks the hard rock outfit’s new new music since 2017’s breakout From the Fires EP, and presumambly serves as our first preview of the band’s much-anticipated full-length debut. Take a listen to “When the Curtain Falls” below.
Find Greta Van Fleet’s upcoming itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Greta Van Fleet 2018 Tour Dates:
07/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
07/20 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
07/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
07/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
07/24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
07/27 – Floyd, VA @ Floydfest
07/29 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music and Arts Festival
07/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
08/01 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic
08/18 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/23 – Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center
08/24 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
09/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount
09/08 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount
09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ SKOOKUM Festival
09/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Shaw Conference Centre
09/12 – Calgary, AB @ BMO Centre
09/14 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
09/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/18 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
09/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ iHeart Radio Festival
09/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
09/25 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
09/26 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
09/29 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
10/01 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
10/05-07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/06 – San Bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM
10/11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/26 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmarte
10/27 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/29 – Tilburg, NL @ 013
10/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theatre
11/01 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
11/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Berns Salonger
11/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
11/09 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum
11/11 – London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum
11/14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
11/15 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy