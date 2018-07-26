Guitarist who destroyed Trump’s Walk of Fame star bailed out by man who previously vandalized it

Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star destroyed

The pickaxe-wielding guitarist who destroyed Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday has been bailed out by a man who previously vandalized the star in 2016.

Early Wednesday morning, Austin Clay pulled out a pickaxe from a guitar case and proceeded to smash Trump’s star to pieces. He then called police on himself and was subsequently charged with suspicion of felony vandalism.

Shortly after his arraignment, Clay’s $20,000 bail was posted by James Otis, who previously vandalized the star with a sledgehammer and pickaxe in November 2016, according to TMZ. Otis pled no contest to his vandalism charges and received three years probation, 20 days of community service, and a $4,400 fine.

TMZ has obtained video of Clay destroying Trump’s star, which you can see below.