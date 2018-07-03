L.A. Confidential co-star Guy Pearce describes Kevin Spacey as “a handsy guy”

LA Confidential

Australian actor Guy Pearce, who you probably remember as the protagonist of Christopher Nolan’s Memento, made his name stateside with his leading turn in 1997’s Oscar-winning L.A. Confidential. Co-starring with Pearce was now-disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, who, it seems, was a bit “handsy” on set.

Variety reports that during a recent interview with Australian talk show host Andrew Denton, Pearce commented on Spacey’s behavior on set. “Yeah… Tough one to talk about at the moment,“ he said. ”Amazing actor, incredible actor. Slightly difficult time with Kevin, yeah. He’s a handsy guy. Thankfully I was 29 and not 14.”

Spacey’s predatory behavior was revealed last year when actor Anthony Rapp went public with allegations of sexual misconduct that occurred when he was only 14. Since then, more allegations have surfaced, with eight House of Cards employees subsequently coming forward to accuse Spacey, who starred in the Netflix series, of inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature. Spacey has since been written off the series.

As Variety notes, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against Spacey.