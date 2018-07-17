GWAR and Hatebreed to destroy U.S. cities on fall 2018 tour

GWAR // Photo by Heather Kaplan

Get ready for a double dose of mayhem, as GWAR and Hatebreed are teaming up to crush U.S. venues this fall on the just-announced co-headlining “Gore, Core, Metal and More” tour.

The intergalactic warlords of GWAR are touring in support of their 2017 album, The Blood of Gods. GWAR will also embark on their own headlining jaunts before and after the co-headlining run with Hatebreed.

“This is the tour you can’t afford to miss,” exclaims GWAR guitarist Pustulus Maximus. “We are bringing you the heaviest in hardcore and the most brutal of gore! We are thrilled to be slaying the nation alongside our brothers in Hatebreed!”

Vocalist the Berserker Blothar shouts, “Humans, come, witness the eviscerating, ear splitting majesty and power of GWAR and Hatebreed! Yes, demonstrate your ceaseless dedication to heavy f–king metal in the Pit of Death. There is a very good chance you won’t survive!”

Hatebreed, meanwhile, are closing in on 25 years as a band, having released their last album, The Concrete Confessional, in 2016. Frontman Jamey Jasta adds, “Autumn is a lovely time of year to team up with GWAR and crush every city in our path. There will be mosh pits, blood, carnage & chaos.”

Joining GWAR and Hatebreed on the “Gore, Core, Metal and More” tour are Miss May I, Ringworm and American Sharks. That run will start Oct. 7th in Buffalo, New York, and wrap up Oct. 29th in Peoria, Illinois.

As part of their own headlining tour, GWAR will be performing a special Halloween show Oct. 31st in New York City. See all the dates below.

GWAR 2018 Tour Dates:

07/17 – Springfield, MO @ The Complex

07/19 – Thornville, OH @ Legend Valley – Gathering of the Juggalos

07/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

08/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Growler’s Beach Goth

09/13 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

09/14 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/16 – Charleston, WV @ The Bakery

09/29 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/06 – Camden, NJ @ Rock Allegiance

10/07 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom ^

10/09 – Lawrence, KS @ Granda Theater ^

10/10 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall ^

10/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

10/12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ^

10/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo ^

10/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater ^

10/19 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee ^

10/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater ^

10/22 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ^

10/23 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live ^

10/24 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^

10/25 – Sauget, IL @ Pops ^

10/26 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

10/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live ^

10/28 – Peoria, IL @ Monarch Music Hall ^

10/29 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

10/30 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

10/31 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/02 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

11/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater

11/06 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

11/07 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

11/08 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

11/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

11/10 – Richmond, VA @ The National

^ = co-headline w/ Hatebreed, plus Miss May I, Ringworm and American Sharks