Halestorm and In This Moment announce new tour leg; Lzzy Hale performs with Smashing Pumpkins

Ash Costello, Lzzy Hale and Maria Brink, photo by Jeremy Saffer

Halestorm and In This Moment’s co-headlining tour is proving to be such a success that a third North American leg has just been added for fall 2018.

The trek, featuring three female-fronted bands, including opening act New Years Day, will kick off its third leg on November 16th in Norfolk, Virginia, wrapping up a month later on December 16th in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“You asked for it, and now you’re gonna get it,” said Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale in a statement. “I’m so excited to announce the third leg with my empowering, beautifully Vicious women!” Halestorm’s new album, Vicious, arrives this Friday, July 27th.

In This Moment singer Maria Brink added, “We are so beyond excited to be announcing the third leg of such an empowering and beautiful tour. We knew after completing the first leg that this was something people were going to be paying attention to, and it felt strong, it felt powerful, and it felt liberating.”

Finally, New Years Day singer Ash Costello remarked, “Touring with Maria and Lzzy has been, by far, the best touring experience I’ve ever had. I am lifted up and supported by the amazing women of this tour, and everyone feels as if they are family who are rooting for each other to kill it every single night.”

The fall leg will follow the summer leg of the tour, which launches this Friday in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets go on sale this Friday for the fall leg, while tickets for the summer leg can be purchased here. See the full list of dates below.

In other news, Lzzy Hale joined The Smashing Pumpkins onstage over the weekend in Nashville, adding her powerful voice to Billy Corgan and company’s cover of the Led Zeppelin classic “Stairway to Heaven.” She can be seen joining Corgan toward the end of the song in the fan-filmed video below.

Halestorm, In This Moment and New Years Day 2018 North American Tour Dates

07/27 — Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

07/28 — Dubuque, IA @ Dubuque County Fair *

07/29 — Toledo, OH @ Centennial Terrace

07/31 — Baltimore, MD @ UMBC Event Center

08/02 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/03 — Albany, NY @ Capital Center

08/04 — Portland, ME @ Maine State Pier

08/06 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

08/07 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

08/09 — Moorehead, MN @ Bluestem Amphitheater (w/ Joan Jett) *

08/10 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove

08/11 — Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair *

08/14 — Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company

08/16 — Spokane, WA @ Star Theater at Spokane Arena

08/17 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU

08/18 — Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

08/20 — Central Point, OR @ Bi-Mart Amphitheater

08/21 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

08/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

08/24 — Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort SoCal Events Center

08/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Street *

09/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Veteran’s Park *

11/16 — Norfolk, VA @ Constant Convocation Center

11/17 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

11/20 — Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza

11/21 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County ExpoCenter

11/23 — Syracuse, NY @ Nicholas J. Pirro Convention Center

11/24 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

11/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Masonic Auditorium

12/01 — Broomfield, CO @ 1stBank Center

12/02 — Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena

12/04 — Springfield, MO @ Shrine Mosque

12/05 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

12/07 — Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe Casino

12/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

12/11 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

12/12 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

12/14 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena

12/16 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

* = Halestorm only