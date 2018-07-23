Halestorm and In This Moment announce new tour leg; Lzzy Hale performs with Smashing Pumpkins

Halestorm and In This Moment’s co-headlining tour is proving to be such a success that a third North American leg has just been added for fall 2018.
The trek, featuring three female-fronted bands, including opening act New Years Day, will kick off its third leg on November 16th in Norfolk, Virginia, wrapping up a month later on December 16th in St. Petersburg, Florida.
“You asked for it, and now you’re gonna get it,” said Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale in a statement. “I’m so excited to announce the third leg with my empowering, beautifully Vicious women!” Halestorm’s new album, Vicious, arrives this Friday, July 27th.
In This Moment singer Maria Brink added, “We are so beyond excited to be announcing the third leg of such an empowering and beautiful tour. We knew after completing the first leg that this was something people were going to be paying attention to, and it felt strong, it felt powerful, and it felt liberating.”
Finally, New Years Day singer Ash Costello remarked, “Touring with Maria and Lzzy has been, by far, the best touring experience I’ve ever had. I am lifted up and supported by the amazing women of this tour, and everyone feels as if they are family who are rooting for each other to kill it every single night.”
The fall leg will follow the summer leg of the tour, which launches this Friday in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets go on sale this Friday for the fall leg, while tickets for the summer leg can be purchased here. See the full list of dates below.
In other news, Lzzy Hale joined The Smashing Pumpkins onstage over the weekend in Nashville, adding her powerful voice to Billy Corgan and company’s cover of the Led Zeppelin classic “Stairway to Heaven.” She can be seen joining Corgan toward the end of the song in the fan-filmed video below.
Halestorm, In This Moment and New Years Day 2018 North American Tour Dates
07/27 — Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
07/28 — Dubuque, IA @ Dubuque County Fair *
07/29 — Toledo, OH @ Centennial Terrace
07/31 — Baltimore, MD @ UMBC Event Center
08/02 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
08/03 — Albany, NY @ Capital Center
08/04 — Portland, ME @ Maine State Pier
08/06 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
08/07 — Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
08/09 — Moorehead, MN @ Bluestem Amphitheater (w/ Joan Jett) *
08/10 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove
08/11 — Springfield, IL @ Illinois State Fair *
08/14 — Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company
08/16 — Spokane, WA @ Star Theater at Spokane Arena
08/17 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU
08/18 — Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
08/20 — Central Point, OR @ Bi-Mart Amphitheater
08/21 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
08/23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
08/24 — Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort SoCal Events Center
08/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Street *
09/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Veteran’s Park *
11/16 — Norfolk, VA @ Constant Convocation Center
11/17 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
11/20 — Evansville, IN @ Old National Events Plaza
11/21 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County ExpoCenter
11/23 — Syracuse, NY @ Nicholas J. Pirro Convention Center
11/24 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
11/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Masonic Auditorium
12/01 — Broomfield, CO @ 1stBank Center
12/02 — Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena
12/04 — Springfield, MO @ Shrine Mosque
12/05 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
12/07 — Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe Casino
12/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
12/11 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
12/12 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
12/14 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena
12/16 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
* = Halestorm only