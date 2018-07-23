Hall of Faces: “Who’s the Greatest Golden Girl?”

The Golden Girls

Deep in the bowels of CPN Studios, there lies a chamber only the greatest TV characters can enter – the funniest, the grumpiest, the maddest visages the television medium has to offer. There, we honor the breakout comic relief, the magnetically flawed protagonist, the one-time guest character that defines an entire series. This is where we hoard TV’s most valuable visages. This… is the Hall of Faces.



This week, Allison and Clint are joined by their pals and confidantes Kris Vire (theater critic for the Chicago Sun-Times and elsewhere) and Joshua Davis to lounge out on the lanai and pick their favorite Golden Girl!

The Emmy-winning sitcom about four older women embracing their second adolescence while living together in Miami is one of television’s greatest treasures, so we decided to honor these esteemed ladies by making them battle it out for a spot in our Hall of Faces.

Who will it be? Bea Arthur’s sardonic Dorothy Zbornak? Betty White’s ditzy Rose Nylund? Rue McClanahan’s man-hungry Blanche Devereaux? Or Estelle Getty’s irascible Sophia Petrillo?

We break down the lives, loves, and loungewear of television’s greatest senior citizens, along with the latest TV news, picks of the week, and Bachelorette haiku.

Timestamps:

4:22 – TV News: Joss Whedon’s Buffy reboot, Frances McDormand cast in Good Omens, Paramount TV president fired, American Horror Story season 8 title revealed, CATS movie(?!)



16:10 – Picks of the Week:

Kris: Parks and Recreation, “Leslie and Ben” (NBC)

Joshua: So You Think You Can Dance (FOX)

Clint: Pose, “Mother of the Year” (FX), Match Game (ABC)

Allison: Trial and Error, “The Suitcase”/”The Timeline” (NBC)

30:43 – Bachelorette Haiku

Hall of Faces: The Golden Girls

33:20 – Introduction

39:45 – Step One: Pick a Character

Clint: Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty)

Joshua: Rose Nylund (Betty White)

Kris: Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur)

Allison: Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan)

47:23 – Step Two: Best Episodes

1:23:14 – Step Three: Final Vote

1:24:54 – Picks for Next Week:

Clint: Shark Week (Discovery Channel)

Kris: Drunk History Halloween episode (Comedy Central)

Joshua: Pose catch-up (FX)

Allison: Sharp Objects, “Ripe” (HBO)