Death Waltz reissuing Halloween 4 and 5 scores for first time in 30 years

Halloween 4, Death Waltz and Mondo

Trick or treat, motherfuckers: Death Waltz and Mondo are reissuing Alan Howarth’s scores for 1988’s Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and 1989’s Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers for the first time in 30 years.

As they did previously with John Carpenter’s scores for the first three films, these come pressed on colored vinyl (red and white for Halloween 4; blue and white for Halloween 5), tagged with liner notes by Scored to Death author J. Blake Fichera, and cased in creepy new artwork that demands to be framed.

If you’re planning on getting both, though, you may want to invest in the bundle they’re offering, which includes both vinyls in addition to a swanky new slip case that can fit all five scores. Sadly, there’s no love for Howarth’s sick guitar jams on Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, but that could strictly be a rights issue.

It all goes on sale this Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. CST via MondoTees. In the meantime, take a look at the covers below and then subscribe to Halloweenies, Consequence of Sound’s own Michael Myers podcast that covers one Halloween film per month leading up to David Gordon Green’s new reboot, due out in theaters on October 19th. This month, they’ll be tackling the curse of Thorn in the oft-underrated sixth chapter.