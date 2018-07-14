Here’s Dinosaur Jr.’s J. Mascis singing Tom Petty in an empty karaoke bar. Enjoy!

J Mascis sings Tom Petty at karaoke bar

The night is dark and full of terrors, but occasionally, good shit still happens. That’s the reminder that Ryan Bakerink got at a karaoke night in Provincetown, Massachusetts this week. As shown in the Facebook video he shared on Wednesday, this seemingly empty bar was unexpectedly blessed by Dinosaur Jr.’s J. Mascis belting out the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers classic “Don’t Do Me Like That”. Watch the video, first shared by SPIN, below.

It’s not what you might call an animated performance, but Mascis sounds damn good, in our humble opinion. Bakerink seems to agree, adding “Life is rad” to the video post.

The odds of Petty tunes breaking into the Dinosaur Jr. set list seem pretty low, but who knows? They’re appearing with Foo Fighters at Fenway Park later this month before hitting the road with Mastodon. If you’re seeing them live, let us know if Mascis sneaks in a rendition of “American Girl”.