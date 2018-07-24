How To Dress announces new headlining tour dates

How To Dress Well, photo by Zackery Michael

How to Dress Well returned last month with Land Of The Overflowing Urn, a two-track single pairing Tom Krell’s R&B melodies with dark, glitchy, and experimental textures. Now, the singer is embarking on a fall tour that will take him all throughout Europe and North America.

“This first run of shows is about playing this new music live in an intimate, immersive way — solo performances with intense focus on sound design and captivating, mangled video art produced in collaboration with NOH/WAVE (Los Angeles),” he says in a press release.

The dates kick off in London in mid-October, with Krell’s overseas shows wrapping up on October 30th. His North American leg commences on November 11th, and will take him to intimate venues in Brooklyn, Chicago, Toronto, San Diego, Portland, and more.

See Krell’s full tour itinerary below, as well as the video for Land of the Overflowing Urn’s “Vacant Boat (shred) | Nonkilling 1 | The Anteroom | False Skull 1”.

How To Dress Well 2018 Tour Dates:

10/15 – London, UK @ Corsica Studios

10/18 – Amsterdam, NE @ s105

10/19 – Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label

10/20 – Zurich, CH @ Stall 6

10/22 – Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese

10/23 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

10/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar

10/25 – Stockholm, SE @ Under Bron

10/26 – Oslo, NO @ Jaeger

10/28 – Bergen, NO @ Landmark

10/30 – Vilnius, LT @ Kablys

11/12 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Jonny Brenda’s

11/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Good Room

11/15 – Boston, MA @ Museum of Science

11/17 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere

11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

11/19 – Detroit, MI @ The Schvitz

11/20 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

11/27 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

11/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

11/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

12/01 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

12/03 – Vancouver, BC @ The Wise Hall & Lounge

12/04 – Seattle, WA @ Kremwerk