How To Dress announces new headlining tour dates

How to Dress Well returned last month with Land Of The Overflowing Urn, a two-track single pairing Tom Krell’s R&B melodies with dark, glitchy, and experimental textures. Now, the singer is embarking on a fall tour that will take him all throughout Europe and North America.
“This first run of shows is about playing this new music live in an intimate, immersive way — solo performances with intense focus on sound design and captivating, mangled video art produced in collaboration with NOH/WAVE (Los Angeles),” he says in a press release.
The dates kick off in London in mid-October, with Krell’s overseas shows wrapping up on October 30th. His North American leg commences on November 11th, and will take him to intimate venues in Brooklyn, Chicago, Toronto, San Diego, Portland, and more.
See Krell’s full tour itinerary below, as well as the video for Land of the Overflowing Urn’s “Vacant Boat (shred) | Nonkilling 1 | The Anteroom | False Skull 1”.
How To Dress Well 2018 Tour Dates:
10/15 – London, UK @ Corsica Studios
10/18 – Amsterdam, NE @ s105
10/19 – Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label
10/20 – Zurich, CH @ Stall 6
10/22 – Prague, CZ @ Cafe V Lese
10/23 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green
10/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar
10/25 – Stockholm, SE @ Under Bron
10/26 – Oslo, NO @ Jaeger
10/28 – Bergen, NO @ Landmark
10/30 – Vilnius, LT @ Kablys
11/12 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
11/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Jonny Brenda’s
11/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Good Room
11/15 – Boston, MA @ Museum of Science
11/17 – Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere
11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
11/19 – Detroit, MI @ The Schvitz
11/20 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
11/27 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
11/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
11/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
12/01 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
12/03 – Vancouver, BC @ The Wise Hall & Lounge
12/04 – Seattle, WA @ Kremwerk