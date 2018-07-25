IDLES criticize macho standards on new song “Samaritans”: Stream

IDLES

When Bristol punk rockers IDLES step up to the mic, they aren’t just howling for howling’s sake. On their upcoming sophomore album, Joy As An Act of Resistance, they’re on a mission to punch confrontational sociopolitical questions through listeners’ speakers. Lead single “Danny Nedelko” tackled the heady topic of immigration (they’re very much pro); for the follow-up track, “Samaritans”, the five-piece is exposing the inherent ridiculousness of macho standards.

“There’s been a long line of bullshit that has pushed men into a corner, where simple masking becomes a trope of masculinity and a catalyst for insanity,” frontman Joe Talbot explained in a statement. “What we wear, what we eat, what razor we use, high performance chewing gum, go faster shampoo, how we treat women, how we treat ourselves, how we die. I truly believe that masculinity has gone from an evolution of cultural praxis to a disease. I wanted to encourage a conversation about gender roles by writing this song.”

Here, Talbot’s vocals play out more like barking orders, as mimicking the detached aggression often associated with alpha male-types. One verse sees him flipping a Katy Perry line, saying, “I kissed a boy and I liked it!” Slamming drums and wiry guitars, burning in the background, keep the heat and momentum going.

Check it out below via a video filled with traditionally “masculine” footage.

Joy As An Act of Resistance is due out August 31st through Partisan Records. In support, IDLES will spend most of the fall touring North America, Europe, and parts of Asia.

