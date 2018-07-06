Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Iggy Pop and Underworld share new song “Get Your Shirt”: Stream

The latest preview of the unlikely bedfellows' collaborative EP, Teatime Dub Encounters

by
on July 06, 2018, 10:55am
0 comments
Underworld and Iggy Pop
Underworld and Iggy Pop

Later this month, a pair of strange bedfellows, punk godfather Iggy Pop and electronic music pioneers Underworld, will release a collaborative EP called Teatime Dub Encounters. As previously reported, the four-track effort is the result of a few clandestine hotel room recording sessions, that began when Underworld’s Rick Smith arranged a meeting with Iggy Pop in a room at London’s Savoy Hotel to discuss working on collaborative music for T2:Trainspotting. Ultimately, they decided to record an EP instead, which will see release on July 27th.

Already we’ve heard two songs from the release in “Bells & Circles” and “I’ll See Big”. Today, they’ve shared a third preview. It’s somewhat unbelievable to think that it’s taken 40 years for the shirtless punk wonder to release a song called “Get Your Shirt”, but here we are. Per a press release, the seven-minute track is “a lament to bad decisions, regrettable rips-offs, presidential flirts and unlovable jerks, all set to a properly irresistible electronic swirl,” going on to call it “the unofficial soundtrack to our endless summer.”

Watch the song’s accompanying video below.

Previous Story
Elvis Costello recovering from cancer surgery
Next Story
Prophets of Rage unleash burning new single “Heart Afire”: Stream
No comments