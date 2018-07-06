Iggy Pop and Underworld share new song “Get Your Shirt”: Stream

Underworld and Iggy Pop

Later this month, a pair of strange bedfellows, punk godfather Iggy Pop and electronic music pioneers Underworld, will release a collaborative EP called Teatime Dub Encounters. As previously reported, the four-track effort is the result of a few clandestine hotel room recording sessions, that began when Underworld’s Rick Smith arranged a meeting with Iggy Pop in a room at London’s Savoy Hotel to discuss working on collaborative music for T2:Trainspotting. Ultimately, they decided to record an EP instead, which will see release on July 27th.

Already we’ve heard two songs from the release in “Bells & Circles” and “I’ll See Big”. Today, they’ve shared a third preview. It’s somewhat unbelievable to think that it’s taken 40 years for the shirtless punk wonder to release a song called “Get Your Shirt”, but here we are. Per a press release, the seven-minute track is “a lament to bad decisions, regrettable rips-offs, presidential flirts and unlovable jerks, all set to a properly irresistible electronic swirl,” going on to call it “the unofficial soundtrack to our endless summer.”

Watch the song’s accompanying video below.