Florida man hit by car doing Drake’s #InMyFeelings dance challenge

Drake’s “In My Feelings” has inspired a viral craze in which fans are jumping out of moving cars to dance along to the Scorpion track. If it sounds dangerous, that’s because it is; the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) even had to issue a warning advising people against participating in the challenge.

“Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in the U.S. Hopping out of a moving vehicle or jumping into lanes of traffic to show your dance moves is foolish and dangerous — to you and those around you,” Nicholas Worrell, chief of safety advocacy at the National Transportation Safety Board, said in a statement. “There’s a time and place for everything, but our nation’s highways and roadways are no place for the #inmyfeelings challenge.”

Don’t take the NTSB’s word for it — just take a look at what happened to this Florida man: