In Photos: Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Scorch New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center (7/24)

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson brought their Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour to the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, on Tuesday night (July 24th), each delivering a scorching set of macabre and evocative music.
Following opening act Deadly Apples’ set, Manson took the stage and kicked things off with “Irresponsible Hate Anthem” from his 1996 album Antichrist Superstar. He proceeded to perform such hits as “Disposable Teens”, “The Dope Show” and “The Beautiful People”, among newer songs like “Kill4Me” and “Say10” off his 2017 disc, Heaven Upside Down. He closed out the night with a cover of Gerard McMann’s “Cry Little Sister” from the soundtrack to The Lost Boys.
Zombie, who is working on a new album for 2019, then followed with a blistering set of his own, playing favorites like “Dragula”, “Living Dead Girl” and “Never Gonna Stop”. At one point, he brought out legendary KISS drummer Peter Criss, who said hello to the crowd and pumped his fist in the air.
As he’s been doing the entire tour, Manson joined Zombie for a cover of The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter”, which the pair recorded as a studio track prior to kicking off the trek.
The tour runs through an August 29th gig in Irvine, California, with tickets available for the remaining shows here.
Check out our exclusive photos, plus setlists, and a chance to win tickets to a show below.
Marilyn Manson Setlist:
Irresponsible Hate Anthem
Angel With the Scabbed Wings
Disposable Teens
This Is the New Shit
mOBSCENE
Kill4Me
The Dope Show
Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) (Eurythmics cover)
Say10
Antichrist Superstar
The Beautiful People
Encore
Cry Little Sister (Gerard McMann cover)
Rob Zombie Setlist:
Meet the Creeper
Superbeast
Well, Everybody’s F–king in a U.F.O.
Living Dead Girl
In the Age of the Consecrated Vampire We All Get High
Dead City Radio and the New Gods of Supertown
More Human Than Human (White Zombie song)
The Hideous Exhibitions of a Dedicated Gore Whore
House of 1,000 Corpses
Guitar Solo
Thunder Kiss ’65 (White Zombie song)
Helter Skelter (The Beatles cover) (performed with Marilyn Manson
Encore
Dragula
Photos by Melinda Oswandel.
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson remaining summer 2018 tour dates:
07/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Keybank Pavilion
07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
08/02 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues Myrtle Beach
08/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
08/05 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theater
08/07 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater
08/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/09 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/11 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre
08/12 – Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
08/16 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
08/17 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheatre
08/18 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
08/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre
08/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion
08/28 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
08/29 – Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheatre