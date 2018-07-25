In Photos: Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Scorch New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center (7/24)

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, photos by Melinda Oswandel

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson brought their Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour to the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, on Tuesday night (July 24th), each delivering a scorching set of macabre and evocative music.

Following opening act Deadly Apples’ set, Manson took the stage and kicked things off with “Irresponsible Hate Anthem” from his 1996 album Antichrist Superstar. He proceeded to perform such hits as “Disposable Teens”, “The Dope Show” and “The Beautiful People”, among newer songs like “Kill4Me” and “Say10” off his 2017 disc, Heaven Upside Down. He closed out the night with a cover of Gerard McMann’s “Cry Little Sister” from the soundtrack to The Lost Boys.

Zombie, who is working on a new album for 2019, then followed with a blistering set of his own, playing favorites like “Dragula”, “Living Dead Girl” and “Never Gonna Stop”. At one point, he brought out legendary KISS drummer Peter Criss, who said hello to the crowd and pumped his fist in the air.

As he’s been doing the entire tour, Manson joined Zombie for a cover of The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter”, which the pair recorded as a studio track prior to kicking off the trek.

The tour runs through an August 29th gig in Irvine, California, with tickets available for the remaining shows here.

Marilyn Manson Setlist:

Irresponsible Hate Anthem

Angel With the Scabbed Wings

Disposable Teens

This Is the New Shit

mOBSCENE

Kill4Me

The Dope Show

Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) (Eurythmics cover)

Say10

Antichrist Superstar

The Beautiful People

Encore

Cry Little Sister (Gerard McMann cover)

Rob Zombie Setlist:

Meet the Creeper

Superbeast

Well, Everybody’s F–king in a U.F.O.

Living Dead Girl

In the Age of the Consecrated Vampire We All Get High

Dead City Radio and the New Gods of Supertown

More Human Than Human (White Zombie song)

The Hideous Exhibitions of a Dedicated Gore Whore

House of 1,000 Corpses

Guitar Solo

Thunder Kiss ’65 (White Zombie song)

Helter Skelter (The Beatles cover) (performed with Marilyn Manson

Encore

Dragula

Rob Zombie, photo by Melinda Oswandel Rob Zombie and Piggy D, photo by Melinda Oswandel Rob Zombie, photo by Melinda Oswandel Rob Zombie, photo by Melinda Oswandel Piggy D, photo by Melinda Oswandel Rob Zombie, photo by Melinda Oswandel John 5, photo by Melinda Oswandel Rob Zombie, photo by Melinda Oswandel Piggy D, photo by Melinda Oswandel John 5, photo by Melinda Oswandel Peter Criss, photo by Melinda Oswandel Marilyn Manson, photo by Melinda Oswandel Marilyn Manson, photo by Melinda Oswandel Marilyn Manson, photo by Melinda Oswandel Marilyn Manson, photo by Melinda Oswandel Marilyn Manson, photo by Melinda Oswandel Marilyn Manson, photo by Melinda Oswandel Tyler Bates, photo by Melinda Oswandel Marilyn Manson, photo by Melinda Oswandel Marilyn Manson, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Photos by Melinda Oswandel.

