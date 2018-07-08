In Photos: The Cure Celebrate 40 Years of Melancholia at London’s Hyde Park (7/7)

The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande

To celebrate 40 years of making the world melancholy, The Cure headlined an enviable lineup at London’s Hyde Park on Saturday evening. As part of Barclaycard’s British Summer Time series, the day-long fiesta was sold as the band’s only European date, despite the fact that frontman Robert Smith literally threw his own party weeks prior with Meltdown Festival, where they were billed as Cureation 25. Nice loophole, huh?

Nevertheless, The Cure’s Hyde Park soiree was similarly an Event to Remember and also saw performances by Interpol, Goldfrapp, Editors, Slowdive, Pale Waves, Ride, The Twilight Sad, This Will Destroy You, Kaelan Mikla, Kathryn Joseph, and PG Lost. Photographer Debi Del Grande was on the scene to capture the whole event, and you can see her photos in her exhaustive gallery below followed by The Cure’s setlist.

Editors, photo by Debi Del Grande Editors, photo by Debi Del Grande Editors, photo by Debi Del Grande Editors, photo by Debi Del Grande Editors, photo by Debi Del Grande Editors, photo by Debi Del Grande Editors, photo by Debi Del Grande Editors, photo by Debi Del Grande Goldfrapp, photo by Debi Del Grande Goldfrapp, photo by Debi Del Grande Goldfrapp, photo by Debi Del Grande Goldfrapp, photo by Debi Del Grande Goldfrapp, photo by Debi Del Grande Goldfrapp, photo by Debi Del Grande Goldfrapp, photo by Debi Del Grande Goldfrapp, photo by Debi Del Grande Goldfrapp, photo by Debi Del Grande Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande Kaelan Mikla, photo by Debi Del Grande Kaelan Mikla, photo by Debi Del Grande Kaelan Mikla, photo by Debi Del Grande Kathryn Joseph, photo by Debi Del Grande Kathryn Joseph, photo by Debi Del Grande Kathryn Joseph, photo by Debi Del Grande Pale Waves, photo by Debi Del Grande Pale Waves, photo by Debi Del Grande Pale Waves, photo by Debi Del Grande PG Lost, photo by Debi Del Grande PG Lost, photo by Debi Del Grande PG Lost, photo by Debi Del Grande PG Lost, photo by Debi Del Grande PG Lost, photo by Debi Del Grande Slowdive, photo by Debi Del Grande Slowdive, photo by Debi Del Grande Slowdive, photo by Debi Del Grande Slowdive, photo by Debi Del Grande Slowdive, photo by Debi Del Grande Slowdive, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande This Will Destroy You, photo by Debi Del Grande This Will Destroy You, photo by Debi Del Grande This Will Destroy You, photo by Debi Del Grande This Will Destroy You, photo by Debi Del Grande The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande

Setlist:

Plainsong

Pictures of You

High

A Night Like This

The Walk

The End of the World

Lovesong

Push

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

If Only Tonight We Could Sleep

Play for Today

A Forest

Shake Dog Shake

Burn

Fascination Street

Never Enough

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Disintegration

Encore:

Lullaby

The Caterpillar

Friday I’m in Love

Close to Me

Why Can’t I Be You?

Boys Don’t Cry

Jumping Someone Else’s Train (First time since 2011)

Grinding Halt (First time since 2011)

10:15 Saturday Night

Killing an Arab