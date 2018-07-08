Menu
In Photos: The Cure Celebrate 40 Years of Melancholia at London’s Hyde Park (7/7)

Also featuring special guests Interpol, Slowdive, Goldfrapp, Editors, and many more

by
on July 08, 2018, 9:38am
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande

To celebrate 40 years of making the world melancholy, The Cure headlined an enviable lineup at London’s Hyde Park on Saturday evening. As part of Barclaycard’s British Summer Time series, the day-long fiesta was sold as the band’s only European date, despite the fact that frontman Robert Smith literally threw his own party weeks prior with Meltdown Festival, where they were billed as Cureation 25. Nice loophole, huh?

Nevertheless, The Cure’s Hyde Park soiree was similarly an Event to Remember and also saw performances by Interpol, Goldfrapp, Editors, Slowdive, Pale Waves, Ride, The Twilight Sad, This Will Destroy YouKaelan MiklaKathryn Joseph, and PG Lost. Photographer Debi Del Grande was on the scene to capture the whole event, and you can see her photos in her exhaustive gallery below followed by The Cure’s setlist.

Editors, photo by Debi Del Grande
Editors, photo by Debi Del Grande
Editors, photo by Debi Del Grande
Editors, photo by Debi Del Grande
Editors, photo by Debi Del Grande
Editors, photo by Debi Del Grande
Editors, photo by Debi Del Grande
Editors, photo by Debi Del Grande
Goldfrapp, photo by Debi Del Grande
Goldfrapp, photo by Debi Del Grande
Goldfrapp, photo by Debi Del Grande
Goldfrapp, photo by Debi Del Grande
Goldfrapp, photo by Debi Del Grande
Goldfrapp, photo by Debi Del Grande
Goldfrapp, photo by Debi Del Grande
Goldfrapp, photo by Debi Del Grande
Goldfrapp, photo by Debi Del Grande
Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande
Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande
Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande
Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande
Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande
Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande
Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande
Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande
Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande
Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande
Interpol, photo by Debi Del Grande
Kaelan Mikla, photo by Debi Del Grande
Kaelan Mikla, photo by Debi Del Grande
Kaelan Mikla, photo by Debi Del Grande
Kathryn Joseph, photo by Debi Del Grande
Kathryn Joseph, photo by Debi Del Grande
Kathryn Joseph, photo by Debi Del Grande
Pale Waves, photo by Debi Del Grande
Pale Waves, photo by Debi Del Grande
Pale Waves, photo by Debi Del Grande
PG Lost, photo by Debi Del Grande
PG Lost, photo by Debi Del Grande
PG Lost, photo by Debi Del Grande
PG Lost, photo by Debi Del Grande
PG Lost, photo by Debi Del Grande
Slowdive, photo by Debi Del Grande
Slowdive, photo by Debi Del Grande
Slowdive, photo by Debi Del Grande
Slowdive, photo by Debi Del Grande
Slowdive, photo by Debi Del Grande
Slowdive, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande
This Will Destroy You, photo by Debi Del Grande
This Will Destroy You, photo by Debi Del Grande
This Will Destroy You, photo by Debi Del Grande
This Will Destroy You, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Twilight Sad, photo by Debi Del Grande
The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande

Setlist:
Plainsong
Pictures of You
High
A Night Like This
The Walk
The End of the World
Lovesong
Push
In Between Days
Just Like Heaven
If Only Tonight We Could Sleep
Play for Today
A Forest
Shake Dog Shake
Burn
Fascination Street
Never Enough
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Disintegration

Encore:
Lullaby
The Caterpillar
Friday I’m in Love
Close to Me
Why Can’t I Be You?
Boys Don’t Cry
Jumping Someone Else’s Train (First time since 2011)
Grinding Halt (First time since 2011)
10:15 Saturday Night
Killing an Arab

