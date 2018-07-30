Interpol share new, office-set single “Number 10”: Stream

We’re less than a month out from Interpol’s Marauder, the band’s follow-up to 2014’s El Pintor. So far, we’ve seen a killer video for lead single “The Rover” and heard a live rendition of “Now You See Me at Work”, and now the indie stalwarts have dropped a new single, “Number 10”.

“[T]he story of a secret office romance between Ella, a domineering boss, and her employee,” the single sets its lyrics of teletext secrets and galavanting hearts against dueling guitar lines and a chorus that finds Paul Banks’ vocals indulging in the singer’s signature menace. Hear it below.

Their pent-up (and unconsummated) desire is matched by the song’s anxious tone, with its surf-inspired bassline, dueling guitars, and punchy percussion building up to an unrestrained and yearning finale.

Marauder is due out August 24th. Interpol just wrapped a European tour in anticipation of the record (which included an appearance with The Curein London), and they’ll support it with a North American leg come August and September.