Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Interpol’s new keyboardist becomes a cult-like leader in video for “The Rover”: Watch

The band's press conference announcing Marauder didn't tell the full story

by
on July 11, 2018, 10:07am
0 comments
Interpol The Rover video Ebon Moss-Bachrach mexico city
Ebon Moss-Bachrach in Interpol's "The Rover video

Last month, Interpol staged a press conference in Mexico City to announce their forthcoming new album, Marauder. It turns out that the streamed event was also part of a music video shoot for the record’s lead single, “The Rover”, a clip that has just been revealed.

The video finds director Gerardo Naranjo (Narcos, Fear The Walking Dead) following actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Netflix’s The Punisher, HBO’s Girls) through the Mexican capital. It seems Moss-Bachrach was meant to be Interpol’s new keyboardist, but things got testy as they drove through town. Kicked out of a moving van, the lost man becomes The Rover, a cult-like leader of the youth who explores the city in a Rules of Attraction-like whirlwind. It all culminates back at the aforementioned press conference, where Moss-Bachrach confronts Interpol frontman Paul Banks in a very intimate fashion.

In a press release, Banks commented on the video:

“I like to describe the video for ‘The Rover’ as a prequel. It’s the origin story of the character described in the song, the birth of a cult leader. When we meet him he is partly unhinged. He’s a man on the verge, an artist subjected to great pressures, and beset with existential frustrations. A distracted hipster who enjoys psychedelics, let’s say.

The events that take place in Mexico City, be it a bump on the head, a visit to a shaman, or the influence of his rescuers (the street gang known as ‘Los Locos’) trigger the birth – the eruption – of this new figure, ‘The Rover.’ His rescuers become his first followers. In the end of the video he exacts his ‘revenge’ on Interpol with a mischievous act of disruption during the press conference. He grabs me by the head – to save me? Forgive me? Or simply as a gesture of his new independence – the butterfly becoming.”

Check out the video below.

Marauder, the follow-up to 2014’s El Pintor, is due out August 24th. Interpol just wrapped a European tour in anticipation of the record (which included an appearance with The Cure in London), and they’ll support it with a North American leg come August and September. For more of the new album, check out the live debut of the album track “Now You See Me at Work”.

Previous Story
Childish Gambino premieres two new songs, “Summertime Magic” and “Feels Like Summer”: Stream
Next Story
Arctic Monkeys cover Elvis Costello’s “Lipstick Vogue” in France: Watch
No comments