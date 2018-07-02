IT: Chapter 2’s adult Losers’ Club gather in first full cast photo

It was a long road, the casting of It: Chapter 2, but each and every Loser finally been announced (along with a hefty portion of its supporting cast). Filming for the sequel to Andy Muschietti’s blockbuster began in earnest last month, and while James McAvoy offered us a peek at the gang in action, Warner Bros. has now shared a pic of the club in full.

The cast unfolds thusly: Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denborough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak, Andy Bean as Stan Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscomb, and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon. Though they don’t appear to be in character, you can see the whole crew in the below photo.

The original Losers — Wyatt Oleff, Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, and Sophia Lillis — will also reportedly appear. The movie is slated to open on September 6th of 2019.

To hear our full thoughts on the cast, check out the latest episode of The Losers’ Club: A Stephen King Podcast, in which we talk about the sequel’s latest developments alongside all the other news in the King universe, which includes the soon-to-debut Castle Rock, a forthcoming adaptation of The Outsider, and the casting of Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson in Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep. Stream it below.

