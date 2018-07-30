J. Cole adds Jaden Smith and EarthGang to his KOD headlining tour

J. Cole (Philip Cosores), Jaden Smith (Philip Cosores), EarthGang (Faye Webster)

J. Cole’s headlining tour in support of this year’s KOD kicks off next week, and, though we knew Young Thug would be spitting bars in advance of Cole’s set, we were in the dark on who else would be joining the two-month trek. Well, the North Carolina rapper took to Twitter this morning to announce the Twitter-savvy Jaden Smith and Atlanta hip-hop duo EarthGang as his openers.

Earlier this month, Smith dropped Syre: The Electric Album exclusively on Instagram, the son of Will Smith will play his first Lollapalooza set this weekend. EarthGang, meanwhile, shared its excellent Royalty EP back in March. In February, they were Consequence of Sound’s Artist of the Month.

See Cole’s tweet, as well as the full tour itinerary below. You can grab tickets here.

J. Cole 2018 Tour Dates:

08/09 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena $

08/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amelia Arena $

08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

08/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center $

08/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center $

08/17 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center $

08/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center $

08/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

08/22 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena $

08/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center $

08/29 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena $

08/31-09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

09/02 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena $

09/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center $

09/05 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center $

09/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena $

09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena $

09/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center $

09/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

09/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena $

09/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Dreamville Festival

09/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena $

09/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center $

09/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center $

09/21 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena $

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena $

09/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center $

09/25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center $

09/26 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center $

09/28 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center $

10/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre $

10/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre $

10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center $

10/08 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden $

$ = w/ Young Thug, Jaden Smith, and EarthGang