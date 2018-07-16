Jack White is at the center of a murder mystery in new video for “Corporation”: Watch

Jack White in "Corporation" music video

Jack White has let loose a new music video for “Corporation”, a shredding single taken from his joyfully weird Boarding House Reach album. Directed by Jodeb (Deftones, The Weeknd), the clip plays out like a murder mystery set out somewhere in rural America — think Fargo. At the center of the bloody crime scene? Well, that would be the Third Man Records honcho himself.

Check out the full video over on TIDAL to see who slayed the mighty blues rocker. Below watch two teaser trailers.

In related news, White joined Pearl Jam onstage at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival this past weekend.

Additionally, a special baseball bat created for White has been inducted in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The bat was used in a charity sandlot game prior to the musician’s sold out concert at Cooperstown, New York. “Played at a muddy field just outside Cooperstown, the game — which saw White’s Warstic Woodmen taking on the local Leatherstocking All Stars — was attended by President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Jeff Idelson, who then personally requested that White’s game-used bat be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame,” reads a press statement.