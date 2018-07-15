Jack White joins Pearl Jam on stage in Portugal: Watch

Jack White with Pearl Jam

Saturday night at Portugal’s NOS Alive boasted back-to-back sets from Jack White and Pearl Jam. The two acts also joined forces during the latter’s performance, as Pearl Jam brought White for their closing performance of “Rockin’ in the Free World”. Earlier in the encore, Pearl Jam teased White’s appearance by playing the riff to “Seven Nation Army” during “Porch”. Watch fan-shot footage below.

White previously joined Pearl Jam on stage for “Off the Earth” during a surprise concert at White’s Third Man Records in 2016.