Jaden Smith releases Syre: The Electric Album on Instagram: Stream

Jaden Smith

Today is Jaden Smith’s 20th birthday, and the young musician is marking the day by releasing a brand new album. Well, technically it’s not so much a new album as it is a revamped, “electric” version of his 2017 LP, Syre. What makes Syre: The Electric Album especially intriguing however is the fact it is the first-ever album to be released exclusively on Instagram. Each of the five tracks — “Lost Boy”, “Ninety”, “Young Love Dies Young”, “ICON?”, and “B” — are accompanied by new visuals. Stream them all here.