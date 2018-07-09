Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Jaden Smith releases Syre: The Electric Album on Instagram: Stream

The first-ever album to be released exclusively on Instagram

by
on July 08, 2018, 9:03pm
0 comments
Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith

Today is Jaden Smith’s 20th birthday, and the young musician is marking the day by releasing a brand new album. Well, technically it’s not so much a new album as it is a revamped, “electric” version of his 2017 LP, Syre. What makes Syre: The Electric Album especially intriguing however is the fact it is the first-ever album to be released exclusively on Instagram. Each of the five tracks — “Lost Boy”, “Ninety”, “Young Love Dies Young”, “ICON?”, and “B” — are accompanied by new visuals. Stream them all here.

SYRE: The Electric Album

A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on

Previous Story
Gorillaz end Roskilde performance early after Del the Funky Homosapien falls off stage
Next Story
Jamie Foxx won’t face charges for alleged penis-slapping incident
No comments