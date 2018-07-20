James Gunn fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn and the Guardians of the Galaxy

Disney and Marvel have parted ways with writer/director James Gunn, firing him Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The move comes after old tweets by the filmmaker were dug up by conservative personality Jack Posobiec. The tweets, which date as far back as 2009, include offensive jokes about topics like rape, transphobia, and pedophilia. “The Expendables was so manly I fucked the shit out the little pussy boy next to me! The boys ARE back in town!” read one tweet. “The best thing about being raped is when you’re done being raped and it’s like ‘whew this feels great, not being raped!’” goes another.

In a statement addressing the firing, Disney chairman Alan Horn said, “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him.”

Gunn initially closed his Twitter account after issuing a response to the resurfaced comments on Thursday night, but it appears to be back online. “Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo,” he wrote. “As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor.”

Read the entire thread below.

2. It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

4. For the record, when I made these shocking jokes, I wasn’t living them out. I know this is a weird statement to make, and seems obvious, but, still, here I am, saying it. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

5. Anyway, that’s the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore. I don’t blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 20, 2018

Gunn was responsible for the first two blockbuster entires in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. It was announced last year that he’d be back once again to finish the trilogy, and was at work on the script. Production was expected to begin this fall in Atlanta with eyes on a 2020 release date. Of course, these new developments put all of that in question.

Gunn was scheduled to appear at San Diego Comic-Con during the Sony Pictures presentation today in Hall H. No word yet on whether that will still go on as planned.