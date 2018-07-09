Jamie Foxx won’t face charges for alleged penis-slapping incident

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx and his penis can breathe easy.

Over the summer, the 50-year-old actor and musician was accused of slapping a woman in the face with his penis. The woman claimed that she and a friend were partying with Foxx at his home in 2002. He allegedly asked her for oral sex; when she refused, she said Foxx slapped her face with his penis.

Foxx called the claim “an outrageous lie,” but there was still some legal uncertainty after the woman went to Las Vegas police. Now, though, the case is closed after police determined it fell outside the statute of limitations, according to TMZ, which adds that any potential civil suit against won’t be allowed for the same reason. Foxx, however, does have the option of filing a counter suit against the woman, but it’s unclear whether he plans to do so.