Janelle Monáe performs “Americans”, talks Obama parties on Colbert: Watch

Yesterday, Janelle Monáe continued in her highly successful attempts to woo the entire world with a spirited performance on Late Night with Stephen Colbert. The track in question, “Americans”, is the closer to her record Dirty Computer, a defiantly triumphant, unabashedly political party anthem, and Monáe began it tucked behind Colbert’s desk before joining the bash already in process. Awaiting her in that party: MJ Rodriguez, the trans actress currently absolutely killing as the lead of FX’s excellent series, Pose. Watch it below.

She also sat down for an unsurprisingly engaging chat with Colbert, in which she talked about science fiction, her album, and meeting Stephen Colbert in the likeliest of places: inside a dance circle at a party in the Obama White House.

Monáe is currently touring in support of Dirty Computer, which was our pick for the year’s best album (so far).