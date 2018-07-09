Janet Jackson packs Essence Festival setlist with live debuts, rarities, and Joe Jackson tribute

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson closed out the 2018 Essence Music Festival in New Orleans on Sunday, which marked the singer’s first full performance of 2018.

The evening’s 28-song setlist included a few deviations from the run of songs she performed on the 2017 leg of her “State of the World Tour”. Most notably, she performed “Feels So Right”, from 2001’s All For You, and the 1989 B-side “The Skin Game” for the first time ever. “You Ain’t Right”, another song from the double platinum All For You, was performed live for the first time since 2002.

“Funny How Time Flies (When You’re Having Fun), from 1986’s Control, and “So Much Betta”, from 2008’s Discipline, were both dusted off for the first time in a decade. “Doesn’t Really Matter”, Jackson’s chart-topping contribution to Nutty Professor II, All For You’s “When We Oooo”, and 1995’s “Runaway” all returned to Jackson’s setlist for the first time since 2011.

Additionally, Jackson dedicated “Together Again” to her father, Joe Jackson, who passed away last month. She also sang her duet with brother Michael Jackson, “Scream”.

See the full setlist and watch fan-shot footage below. The latest leg of Jackson’s “State of the World Tour” continues in Austin on Wednesday night, and you can find tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

Also, if you’re a fan of Jackson, I recommend you subscribe to Consequence of Sound’s podcast Discography, as a certain R&B legend may be the next artist to have their catalog dissected. But you didn’t hear that from me.

Setlist:

The Skin Game (Live debut)

The Knowledge

BURNITUP!

Nasty / Feedback / Miss You Much / Alright / You Want This

Control / What Have You Done for Me Lately / The Pleasure Principle

Love Will Never Do (Without You)

When I Think of You / All For You

All Nite (Don’t Stop)

Runaway (first time live since 2011)

When We Oooo (first time live since 2011)

Feels So Right (live debut)

Doesn’t Really Matter (first time live since 2011)

Funny How Time Flies (When You’re Having Fun) (first time live since 2008)

I Get Lonely

Any Time, Any Place (first time live since 2016)

What’s It Gonna Be?! (Busta Rhymes cover)

No Sleeep

Got ’til It’s Gone

That’s the Way Love Goes

So Much Betta (first time live since 2008)

Throb

Together Again (dedicated to her father)

What About

You Ain’t Right (first time live since 2002)

If

Scream (Michael Jackson cover)

Rhythm Nation

State of The World