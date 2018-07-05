JAY-Z: FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt, Unless of Course I’m on a Jet Ski

JAY-Z on a jet ski

A few years ago, JAY-Z jumped into a swimming pool — and instantly became a meme. One can only imagine what the Internet has in store for JAY after he was photographed jet skiing with Beyoncé in Italy this week. His wife and album collaborator looked like a natural, while he himself was clearly counting down the seconds until he could get his feet back on solid land. At least he wore a helmet!

“My first time in the ocean went exactly as you'd expect.

Meanwhile you goin' hard” pic.twitter.com/VxwEEkpUzO — κ ε ι r y ♡ 🐝 (@keiryoncecruz) July 2, 2018

Jay Z on a jet ski is everything I hoped and more pic.twitter.com/qI0tYXTiv7 — j (@JamieS97) July 4, 2018

JAY-Z is by no means the first musician to be captured in an unflattering light while doing something that is supposed to be fun. Kanye looked equally miserable zip-lining, Jack White frowned his way through a Cubs game, and Disneyland is the happiest place on Earth for everyone except Billy Corgan.