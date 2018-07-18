Jim James performs “Throwback” and “No Secrets” on Kimmel: Watch

Jim James on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last month, Jim James celebrated the release of Uniform Distortion, his acclaimed third solo album. On Tuesday night, the My Morning Jacket frontman promoted the LP by appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. With hair long and flowing, voice both soothing and siren-like, James rolled out an impressive performance of “Throwback” that included a sweltering guitar solo. He also delivered “No Secrets” as a web-exclusive.

Catch the replay of both below.

Previously, the indie rocker played “Just a Fool” on Colbert. Beginning November, James is scheduled to bring Uniform Distortion on the road for a North American tour.