Jim Jarmusch is filming a zombie movie with Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Selena Gomez

Jim Jarmusch has long interwoven genre elements into his elegant, humanist films, with Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, Dead Man, and Only Lovers Left Alive serving as some especially resonant examples. Now, as The Film Stage reports, Jarmusch is again toying with horror elements for his follow-up to 2016’s Paterson.

Multiple reports cite it as a zombie flick, and it reportedly stars Jarmusch alums Adam Driver and Bill Murray, as well as Selena Gomez, Chloë Sevigny, and Austin Butler, all of whom have all been spotted on set in Fleischmanns, New York. Earlier this year, Murray said it was called The Dead Don’t Die, but, as The Film Stage notes, it’s shooting under the title Kill The Head. Murray also teased that Daniel Craig and Rosie Perez were in the movie, and that he would not be playing a zombie (sorry, Zombieland fans).

Murray has called the film’s script “hilarious,” which is refreshing. Jarmusch’s quiet, playful sense of humor is often overlooked. No release date is set, but Jarmusch is no stranger to the Cannes, so it wouldn’t be surprising if it ended up on the 2019 slate.