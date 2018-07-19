John Carpenter announces special Halloween show and European tour dates

John Carpenter, photo by Philip Cosores

The Boogeyman is coming! John Carpenter will return to the road for the Season of the Witch. The Master of Horror has announced a month-long European tour that starts October 10th in Amsterdam and culminates with a proper Halloween homecoming on October 31st at Los Angeles’ Palladium.

The veteran director and composer is still supporting last year’s Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, though he’ll also be celebrating his forthcoming return to the Halloween franchise with his score for David Gordon Green’s highly anticipated reboot, which hits theaters October 19th.

(Read: John Carpenter Gives Track-by-Track Breakdown of Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998)

Take a look at the full tour dates below and subscribe to Halloweenies: A Michael Myers Podcast, which finds members of The Losers’ Club trick or treating through one Halloween film per month leading up to the new film. For July, they’ll be carving through 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers.

John Carpenter 2018 Tour Dates:

10/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tivolivredenburg Grote Zaal

10/11 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleye

10/13 – Barcelona, ES @ Auditorium Sitges

10/14 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

10/16 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

10/18 – Newcastle, UK @ Tyne Theatre

10/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

10/21 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/31 – Los Angeles, US @ Palladium