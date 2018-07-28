Menu
John Lydon to voice a power hungry mutant pig in new Ninja Turtles series

The Sex Pistols and Public Image LTD. singer has been cast to voice Meat Sweats

on July 28, 2018, 1:05pm
John Lydon has himself a new gig, and it’s not what you might expect.

The Sex Pistols and Public Image LTD. leader has been cast to voice Meat Sweats, a “power hungry mutant pig” villain in the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The inaugural 26-episode season is set to premiere September 17th on Nickelodeon. Watch a teaser trailer below.

Lydon has been celebrating the 40th anniversary of Public Image Ltd. throughout 2018. Already they’ve premiered a documentary film about the band, and they’ve announced a career-spanning box set due for release on July 20th. At the moment, they’re amidst a UK/European summer, and they’ve just mapped out a similar jaunt for North America for this October and early November.

