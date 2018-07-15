Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

John Travolta again joins Foo Fighters on stage, and this time he dances: Watch

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith also joins Foo Fighters on stage

by
on July 15, 2018, 12:02am
0 comments
John Travolta with Foo Fighters
John Travolta with Foo Fighters

Back in April, during their headlining set at Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville, Foo Fighters welcomed none other than John Travolta to the stage. About mid-way through their performance, the band covered Travolta and Olivia-Newton John’s Grease classic, “You’re the One That I Want”, and Travolta briefly appeared to give Grohl a hug. Tonight, during a gig in Wantagh, NY, Foo Fighters again covered the song, and Travolta again crashed the stage. And this time he even performed some of his dance moves from the film.

Travolta wasn’t the night’s only guest — Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith sat behind the kit for Foo Fighters’ cover of Rod Stewart’s “Stay With Me”.

Previous Story
Jack White joins Pearl Jam on stage in Portugal: Watch
Next Story
Drake drops “Fire in the Booth” freestyle: Watch
No comments