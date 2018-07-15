John Travolta again joins Foo Fighters on stage, and this time he dances: Watch

John Travolta with Foo Fighters

Back in April, during their headlining set at Welcome to Rockville in Jacksonville, Foo Fighters welcomed none other than John Travolta to the stage. About mid-way through their performance, the band covered Travolta and Olivia-Newton John’s Grease classic, “You’re the One That I Want”, and Travolta briefly appeared to give Grohl a hug. Tonight, during a gig in Wantagh, NY, Foo Fighters again covered the song, and Travolta again crashed the stage. And this time he even performed some of his dance moves from the film.

Travolta wasn’t the night’s only guest — Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith sat behind the kit for Foo Fighters’ cover of Rod Stewart’s “Stay With Me”.