Jorja Smith performs “February 3rd” on Fallon: Watch

Jorja Smith, photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jorja Smith has seen her star rise over the last year, thanks to an appearance on Drake’s More Life and a spot on the acclaimed Black Panther soundtrack. Last month, she dropped her solid debut album, Lost & Found, proving she wasn’t just a flash in the pan. On Monday night, she supported the release with a victory-lap appearance on Fallon.

The British pop singer delivered one of the standout tracks from Lost & Found, “February 3rd”. Looking stunning in a red dress and backed by warm stage lights, Smith didn’t have to do much besides showcase her timeless, soulful voice, her captivating performance demonstrating why she’s still an artist to watch as she continues her ascent to stardom. Check out the replay below.

