Joss Whedon’s new sci-fi series The Nevers lands on HBO

Buffy mastermind will write, direct, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the series

on July 13, 2018, 2:40pm
Joss Whedon is heading back to your living room. Now that he’s done directing Marvel mash-ups, the mastermind behind iconic series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, and Firefly is returning to his roots with a new original sci-fi adventure titled, The Nevers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO landed the series following stiff competition from multiple bidders, including the billion-dollar buyers over at Netflix. The title was given a straight-to-series order with an episode count and premiere date to be announced.

The series follows a gang of Victorian women with unusual abilities who must battle relentless enemies on a world-shattering mission. Whedon will serve not only as writer and director, but also executive producer and showrunner. In a statement, he insisted the series is “the most ambitious narrative” he’s ever created and cites HBO as a perfect home for the “odd, intimate epic.”

Given the sprawling arcs of Buffy and Angel, those are some major statements.

