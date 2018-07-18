Joyce Manor announce new album, Million Dollars to Kill Me, share tight, catchy title track: Stream

Joyce Manor, photo by Dan Monick

Joyce Manor have announced a new album, Million Dollars to Kill Me, which follows the band’s solid 2016 LP, Cody, and 2014’s breakthrough, Never Hungover Again. It arrives on September 21st.

Kurt Ballou produced the album, which was recorded at the Converge frontman’s own GodCity Studio, where the band slept on bunk beds upstairs. A press release notes that vocalist Barry Johnson’s lyrics center around “love, money, doubt, confusion, and the hope that persists despite it all.”

That’s apparent in the album’s title track, which combines searching, lived-in vocals with driving guitar riffs that evoke early Weezer. “She’s the only one who could take you to a pawn shop and sell you for twice what you’re worth,” Johnson sings. “Nobody tells you it hurts to be loved.”

Hear it below.

See the album’s artwork and tracklist.

Million Dollars to Kill Me Artwork:



Million Dollars to Kill Me Tracklist:

01. Fighting Kangaroo

02. Think I’m Still In Love With You

03. Big Lie

04. I’m Not The One

05. Million Dollars To Kill Me

06. Silly Games

07. Friends We Met Online

08. Up the Punx

09. Gone Tomorrow

10. Wildflowers

Joyce Manor will also be embarking on a round of headlining tour dates this fall, with indie rockers Vundabar, Big Eyes, and Peach Kelli Pop along for the ride. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 20th, at 10 a.m. local time. See their full itinerary below.

Joyce Manor 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

10/09 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony *

10/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn, NY *

10/12 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

10/13 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

10/16 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s *

10/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom *

10/18 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House *

10/19 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

10/20 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

10/22 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon #

10/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center #

10/24 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s #

10/26 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall #

10/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ In the Venue #

10/28 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux #

10/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret #

10/31 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune #

11/01 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #

11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore #

01/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium $

* = w/ Vundabar and Big Eyes

# = w/ Vundabar and Peach Kelli Pop

$ = w/ Jeff Rosenstock and special guest