Juice WRLD teams with Lil Uzi Vert on “Wasted”: Stream

Juice WRLD and Lil Uzi Vert (photo by Cat Miller)

Chicago rapper Juice WRLD has been on a heavy rise in 2018. The 19-year-old’s Goodbye & Good Riddance debut entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 15 when it dropped back in May, an effort he followed up with the two-track Too Soon EP, dedicated to Lil Peep and XXXTentacion. Now, Juice is back with a new collaborative track, and he’s joined by an MC who was in his position just a few years ago, Lil Uzi Vert.

The song is called “Wasted” and was produced by Nick Mira and CBMIX. It tackles the duality of drug culture, one where users are aware of their own demons but keep coming back for one reason or another. “She do cocaine in my basement/ I’m her doctor, but I’m runnin’ out of patience,” Juice WRLD sings on the post-chorus refrain. “She told me that she tryna get closer to Satan/ She be talkin’ to him when she in the Matrix.” Take a listen to the song below.

Since dropping his Luv Is Rage 2 last summer, Lil Uzi Vert has been a busy collaborator. He and Young Thug just paid homage to Twin Peaks on their recent “Up” video, while he also teamed with Kanye West and Travis Scott on “Watch” and Chance the Rapper and G Herbo on the latter’s “Everything” remix.