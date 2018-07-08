Menu
Justin Bieber is engaged to Hailey Baldwin: Report

The 24-year-old pop singer reportedly proposed on Saturday night

by
on July 08, 2018, 2:11pm
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber is engaged to model Hailey Baldwin, according to TMZ.

The 24-year-old pop singer reportedly proposed to Baldwin, 21, in the Bahamas on Saturday night. Baldwin is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source told PEOPLE. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

Bieber’s father Jeremy, hinted at his son’s engagement on Instagram, writing: “@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!” His mother, Pattie Mallette, tweeted: “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.”

@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!

