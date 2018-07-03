Justin Timberlake drops new single “SoulMate”: Stream

Justin Timberlake

Earlier this year, Justin Timberlake released his fifth solo album, a funky, country-laced experiment called Man of the Woods. Though not nearly as bad as its teaser singles suggested, the album received lukewarm reviews from critics and failed to move the number of copies as its predecessor, The 20/20 Experience. Well, it appears that experiment is now over; today Timberlake heads out of the woods and onto the beach for “SoulMate”.

The summery new single, produced by Nineteen85 (Drake, Nicki Minaj), dropped out of the blue on Tuesday — just as everyone heads off for a holiday weekend at the beach. “SUMMER STARTS NOW” proclaims the song’s accompanying YouTube description. Listen below.

Timberlake’s Man of the Woods world tour has dates lined up across Europe for much of the summer, after which the pop singer will return to America for a new leg of dates stretching into early 2019. Grab tickets here.